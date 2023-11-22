UGC asks IIUC for explanation

The University Grants Commission has asked for an explanation from the International Islamic University Chattogram (IIUC) authorities for appointing a Pakistani citizen, who is currently staying in the country on a tourist visa, as a teacher.

UGC sent a letter to the registrar of IIUC seeking an explanation, following a report published on the online version of The Daily Star Bangla titled "Job for Pakistani on Tourist Visa: What I will say in my university, is the law," on November 21.

The commission asked IIUC authorities to send their explanation on some specific issues within the next three working days.

The are: the process through which Mohammad Amin Nadwi was appointed; attested copies of his resume, appointment letter, terms of appointment, educational qualification, citizenship (national identity card and passport); and work permit and visa of the appointed person.

Mohammad Amin Nadwi, the foreigner in question, is in the country on a tourist family (TF) visa.

According to the country's immigration rules, a foreign national is prohibited from working with a TF visa. An employment (E) visa is required for them to work in the country.

However, Amin has been illegally working at the university for nearly two and a half years, after being appointed by a local AL lawmaker, who is also the chairman of board of trustees at IIUC.

Amin, who is married to a Bangladeshi woman and currently based in Dubai, holds a Pakistani passport.

He has been working as a teacher in the Arabic language and literature department of IIUC since he arrived in June 2021.

AL lawmaker Abu Reza Nadwi, who appointed Amin to the role, was frank about Amin's identity.

"I appointed Amin knowingly. I have applied to the Ministry of Home Affairs to change his citizenship. It will come into effect within a month or two," Abu Reza told this newspaper on November 21.

Asked about the legality of Amin's employment at IIUC, the AL lawmaker had said, "What I say in IIUC is law or rule. What is your problem with the appointment of a Pakistani citizen at IIUC? If there is any irregularity, law enforcement agencies will look into it. Why are you making a fuss about it?"