Sat Apr 20, 2024 11:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 01:46 AM

Symposium on engineering education held

Photo: Courtesy

A symposium on engineering education was held at a hotel in Dhaka on April 20, said a press release.

The Board of Accreditation for Engineering and Technical Education (BAETE) under the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) organised the programme themed "Transforming Education for the Industry: Engineer's Perspective in Achieving Vision 2041".

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury attended the event as the chief guest.

Md Abdus Sabur, a lawmaker and president of IEB, and Prof Muhammed Alamgir, acting chairman of the University Grants Commission, were also present.

Prof AFM Saiful Amin, chairman of BAETE, chaired the session and delivered the keynote speech. Prof Kazi Bayzid Kabir, member secretary of BAETE, also spoke.

