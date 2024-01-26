Sharifa’s story’ debate: What does the chapter actually deal with?

"Similarities and Difference between People" -- a chapter in this year's class seven social science textbook focuses on different communities within society and what ties them together, along with the differences and similarities between them.

Over the last week, a section of this chapter has caused tremendous uproar on social media, leading to protests in front of BRAC University.

It began with a video going viral on social media.

In it, an individual named Asif Mahtab Utsha, speaking at a seminar hosted by Jatiyo Shikkhok Forum, was seen tearing up two pages from the NCTB book titled "History and Social Science".

Meanwhile, he spoke about the "threat" of homosexuality and transgenderism at home and abroad.

At one stage, he read out a line from a story in the chapter about a person named Sharifa, who grew up as a boy but eventually realised she was a girl.

Asif drew the conclusion that the story legitimises "homosexuality" -- which is illegal in Bangladesh.

The Daily Star found that the section in the book contains no information that rationalises this conclusion.

He ended his speech by encouraging the audience to buy the book, tear up those two pages, return the book to the sellers and ask them to sell it to parents at half price.

On social media, Asif's speech incited many totake vehement stances against the textbook.

The day after this video was posted, he claimed in a Facebook post that he had received a call from BRAC University – where he had taken a class that day – and was told that he was no longer required to take classes.

The discourse on social media, mainly Facebook, has since been dominated by the debate between those expressing outrage over Sharifa's story being included in the textbook, and those who saw the story as an important part of a holistic understanding of society.

THE CHAPTER

Chapter three of the book teaches students about different communities, such as the Bede people (a gypsy community), third gender, and professional communities, through stories.

Sharifa's story is about a woman who has been ostracised by her family and society.

In it, she shares her journey of self-discovery, expressing that despite having a male body, she was actually a girl. Ultimately, Sharifa finds acceptance and a sense of belonging within a community of people who share similar experiences.

The story highlights the hardships of the "third gender" community, as referred to in the textbook, and the formation of supportive bonds within it.

Additionally, the section touches upon the fact that the Bangladesh government recognised the rights of individuals like Sharifa in 2013.

It mentions the efforts by both government and non-government organisations to provide education and employment to members of this community and bring change in the societal attitudes towards them.

Mentions of successful third gender individuals like Nazrul Islam Ritu, Rani Chowdhury, Linima Shammi, and Bipul Barman emphasise the positive contributions this community can bring to society when given equal opportunities.

The chapter also includes a classroom discussion of sex diversity and the concept of "gender".

The teacher explains to students that society assigns "appearances, behaviours, actions or other characteristics" for men and women, but there are no absolute rules.

The conclusion it reaches is that everyone has the freedom to express their opinions, feelings, likes and dislikes, as long as they do not harm anyone.

Nowhere in the chapter is the word "homosexuality", or the idea of it, mentioned in any way.

WHY IT WAS INCLUDED

The Daily Star spoke to Abul Momen, an editor of the textbook, who explained the rationale behind including Sharifa's story.

"Our intention is to promote inclusivity, to represent all sorts of people in society. Not many students get to meet people of the Hijra community, so this section was written from the point of view of inclusivity.

"Our society has the tendency to view people from this community in a negative light. In the context of the government's recognition of the third gender, if we sensitise students at a young age to the existence of this community, then this negative perception won't continue."

He added, "Of course, there is a lot of discussion and debate on the sub-divisions within this community. However, the larger identity of third gender that has been recognised by the government is what we are introducing to children."

Educationist Rasheda K Chowdhury told The Daily Star that inclusivity is entrenched in every policy of the state, even in the constitution.

"It's a part of human rights. Upholding human dignity is a part of every international charter Bangladesh is party to.

"Those speaking against the story of Sharifa have an agenda. I'm forced to wonder if those using religion to spread hate on social media might fall under the scope of the Cyber Security Act. Freedom of speech is a right for all, but that freedom must respect human rights."

WILL THE TEXTBOOK BE CHANGED?

As the discourse came to the government's notice, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury on Tuesday told reporters, "I will engage in discussions with officials from the National Curriculum and Textbook Board [NCTB]. If there's confusion regarding this content, we'll look into the reasons."

On Wednesday, a five-member committee was formed by his ministry to help the NCTB review the textbook's contents thoroughly.

About the possibility of an amendment, Abul Momen said, "I'm not of the opinion that we have to be immovable when it comes to the content of the textbook. The society must be considered and the public must be heard as the government is a political one.

"A compromise might be made considering this, but that'll be the government's decision. However, there's no technical or scientific reason to make an amendment."

Rasheda K Chowdhury added, "If a change is made, my concern will be about what message is being sent by doing so."