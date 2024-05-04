Schools, colleges open tomorrow

All secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical educational institutions across the country will resume classes starting tomorrow.

The Ministry's Public Relations Officer (PRO) MA Khair confirmed this through a press release this evening.

On the other hand, sources from the Primary and Mass Education Ministry said all primary schools will also resume operations from tomorrow, while pre-primary classes will remain suspended until further notice.

Mahbubur Rahman, the ministry's PRO, mentioned that during the school reopening, daily assemblies at all primary schools will remain suspended as previously directed due to heatwave.

Mentionable, all secondary schools, colleges, madrasas, and technical educational institutions in Dhaka and 24 other districts were closed today.