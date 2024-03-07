RU entrance exams held

The Rajshahi University admission test for this year concluded with the admission test of 'B' unit this afternoon.

No incidents of fraud were reported in the test of the three units, said university sources.

The results will be published in the next 10 days, said Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Sultan-ul-Islam, convenor of undergraduate first year admission test committee.

In a press release sent by the public relations office, RU said the exam attendance in A unit was 91 percent, B unit 91.5 percent, and was 82 percent in C unit.

A total of 1,54,977 applicants were scheduled to sit for the exams, to secure one of the 4,438 available seats, including special quotas, in three units.

VC Prof Golam Shabbir Sattar in a press conference said due to the precautionary measures taken by all concerned, no fraudulence was reported in this year's admission test.