Primary, secondary schools to be shut for whole month of Ramadan: HC

The High Court today said primary and secondary schools across the country will remain shut throughout the month of Ramadan.

Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu stayed for two months a government decision to keep schools open for a portion of the month of Ramadan.

The court delivered the order following a writ petition filed by the guardian of a student.

Earlier, the government decided to keep secondary schools open for the first 15 days of Ramadan and primary schools for the first 10 days.