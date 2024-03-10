Education
Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 10, 2024 02:08 PM
Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 02:11 PM

Primary, secondary schools to be shut for whole month of Ramadan: HC

Star Digital Report
Sun Mar 10, 2024 02:08 PM Last update on: Sun Mar 10, 2024 02:11 PM
Photo: Star File

The High Court today said primary and secondary schools across the country will remain shut throughout the month of Ramadan.

Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu stayed for two months a government decision to keep schools open for a portion of the month of Ramadan.

The court delivered the order following a writ petition filed by the guardian of a student.

Earlier, the government decided to keep secondary schools open for the first 15 days of Ramadan and primary schools for the first 10 days.

