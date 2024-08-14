Education
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Aug 14, 2024 11:57 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:44 PM

Most Viewed

Education

Primary schools reopen after 28 days

UNB, Dhaka
Wed Aug 14, 2024 11:57 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 12:44 PM
Are schools open? Simple issue unnecessarily complicated
File photo/Anisur Rahman

Primary schools across the country reopened today after 28 days of closure.

In the morning, primary students were seen going to schools in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

All government primary schools under eight city corporation areas of the country were declared closed for an indefinite period on July 17 amid tension over students' quota reform movement.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued an order to resume academic activities at the primary schools yesterday.

All government primary schools under the ministry, primary schools operated by the Children's Welfare Trust, and learning centres run by the Bureau of Non-Formal Education were instructed to take necessary measures to fully resume classroom activities.

Related topic:
Primary schoolsschool reopening
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kids must be enrolled in local schools without entrance test: PM

8y ago

50% teachers unclear about creative education: Study

8y ago

Over 18,000 non-govt primary schools close doors in 2 years

1y ago
Children should feel safe in their schools

Children should feel safe in their schools

3m ago
Jatiya Sangsad

Govt considering introduction of one-shift at primary schools: State Minister

5y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

আন্দোলনে গণহত্যা ও গুলি বর্ষণের বিচার আন্তর্জাতিক অপরাধ ট্রাইব্যুনালে: আসিফ নজরুল

কাউকে ছাড় দেওয়া হবে না।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

ভারতকে নেতৃত্ব দিয়ে বাংলাদেশের সংবিধান সমুন্নত রাখার আহ্বান জয়ের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification