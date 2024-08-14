Primary schools reopen after 28 days

Primary schools across the country reopened today after 28 days of closure.

In the morning, primary students were seen going to schools in Dhaka.

All government primary schools under eight city corporation areas of the country were declared closed for an indefinite period on July 17 amid tension over students' quota reform movement.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued an order to resume academic activities at the primary schools yesterday.

All government primary schools under the ministry, primary schools operated by the Children's Welfare Trust, and learning centres run by the Bureau of Non-Formal Education were instructed to take necessary measures to fully resume classroom activities.