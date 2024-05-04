Mubarak Ali Foundation launches case centre at IBA, DU

IBA Mubarak Ali Case Centre (IBA MACC), a study centre, has been launched at Dhaka University to create and highlight Bangladeshi business case studies for students locally and globally.

It is a joint initiative of the Mubarak Ali Foundation and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

The Case Centre was inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the IBA yesterday, followed by a gala event at InterContinental Dhaka later in the day.

The event celebrated the legacy of late Mubarak Ali, a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist who profoundly influenced the country's business and education sectors. He passed away on April 28 last year.

Amreen Bashir Ali and Tanveer Ali, founders of the Mubarak Ali Foundation, highlighted the vision behind the initiative, saying the IBA MACC is made to revolutionize business education in Bangladesh by integrating contextualized, real-world business case studies into the curriculum, aligning more closely with global educational standards.

"It is not only an academic institution but also a beacon of practical learning designed to prepare future leaders with a deep understanding of the global business environment through the lens of localized challenges," added Amreen.

Prof Mohammad A Momen, director of IBA at DU, emphasized the importance of the partnership, saying that the collaboration "enables us to enrich our curriculum and teaching methodologies, setting new benchmarks for business education in Bangladesh."

Among others, Dwivesh Mehta from Harvard Business School Publishing and Prof U Dinesh Kumar from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore spoke at the event.