Students say in open letter to PM

The agitating students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) today requested the prime minister to keep Buet out of student politics even if that requires law reform.

Following a writ, the High Court yesterday suspended the proceedings of the "emergency notice" to ban all political organisations and their activities at Buet.

The students read out an open letter to PM Sheikh Hasina at a press briefing held at the registrar building of the university this evening.

The open letter said, "Honourable prime minister, it is our earnest appeal to you. Implement the dream the greatest Bangalee of all time had dreamt about Buet. [Implement] the policy he adopted. Keep Buet out of student politics, even if that requires law reform. Because laws are created for the sake of justice."

"We request you, please come and visit our campus. We want to show you the ideal campus an apolitical Buet has become for students over the past few years. We promise you, we will overtake the world's leading universities in technology very soon."