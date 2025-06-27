Jucsu election postponed again: Sep 11 now tentative date

The long-awaited Jahangirnagar University Central Students' Union (Jucsu) election has been postponed once again, with September 11 now being announced as the new tentative date.

The decision came late on Thursday following a prolonged 10-hour meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan.

A senior university official told this correspondent that the administration has pledged to ensure justice by July 31 for members of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League who allegedly attacked protesting students during the July mass uprising.

On August 3, the names of those recommended for action by the investigation committee will be disclosed and actions taken through a syndicate meeting.

A revised election schedule is expected to be announced on August 4.

Additionally, the university has committed to administering justice by August 31 on teachers, officials, and staff allegedly involved in or who incited the attacks.

The official also mentioned that the university plans to send the primary investigation report to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in the first week of September, after which a formal case will be filed.

Based on this timeline, the administration is preparing to hold the JUCSU election on September 11.

This announcement marks the second postponement of the election. An earlier schedule released on April 30 had set July 31 as the election date. Before that, a notice signed by the Vice-Chancellor on February 5 stated the election would be held by May 21.

Several student organisations, including Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and the Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, have demanded justice before any election is held.

They argue that a fair and secure election cannot take place while the accused remain unpunished.

Meanwhile, the Jahangirnagar University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra Union has emphasised that although justice must be ensured, the election process should not be influenced or delayed unnecessarily.

The last Jucsu election was held in 1992.