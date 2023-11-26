HSC results: Barishal tops pass rate, Dhaka has most GPA-5 achievers

Dhaka had the highest number of GPA-5 recipients in the HSC exams, while Barishal Education Board had the highest pass rate among nine educational boards.

Education Minister Dipu Moni announced today that the overall pass rate in the nine general boards is 75.90 percent.

In terms of pass rates, Barishal ranked first with 80.65 percent, while Jashore ranked last with 69.88 percent.

Dhaka board's pass rate is 79.44 percent, Rajshahi board's 78.46 percent, Cumilla board's 75.39 percent, Chattogram board's 74.45 percent, Sylhet board's 71.62 percent, Dinajpur board's 74.48 percent, and Mymensingh board's 70.44 percent.

In terms of GPA-5, the Dhaka board topped the list with 31,752.

A total of 11,258 students secured GPA-5 under the Rajshahi Education Board , 5,655 students from Cumilla board, 8,122 students from Jashore board, 6,339 students from Chattogram board, 3,993 students from Barishal board, 1,699 students from Sylhet board, 6,459 students from Dinajpur board, and 3,244 students from Mymensingh board.