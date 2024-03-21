HC questions suspension of 2 JU students

The High Court today issued a rule questioning the legality of Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities' action to suspend its two students Amartya Roy and Riddho Anindya Ganguly from the university.

Amartya, president of JU unit of Bangladesh Students Union, and its General Secretary Anindya have been suspended on February 20 for one year on charges of erasing the mural of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the wall of new Art Gallery of JU and painting anti-rape murals.

In the rule, the HC asked the authorities concerned to explain why their action to suspend the two students from the university should not be declared illegal.

At the same time, the court directed the university authorities to allow them to participate in the examinations.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah issued the rule and order following a writ petition filed by Amartya and Anindya challenging the JU authorities' decision.

The court also fixed April 22 for further hearing of the petition.

Senior lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan accompanied by lawyers Imtiaz Mahmud and Ainun Nahar Siddiqua appeared for the writ petitioners, while advocate Cumar Debul Dey appeared for JU.