Students express solidarity with pro-Palestine protestors in US

A group of Dhaka University students today expressed solidarity with the pro-Palestinian protests taking place across universities in the US, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

A rally titled, "Solidarity with Free Palestine Movement in American Universities", was held at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture.

Students stood with placards reading "Stop atrocities in Gaza" and "Stop arresting students" and "DU with Palestine".

A few students recited poems and students of the music department sang Kazi Nazrul Islam's "Karar Oi Louho Kopat".

DU Law Department Professor Nakib Muhammad Nasrullah and Management Information Systems Department teacher Ariful Islam expressed solidarity with the pro-Palestine protests in the US.