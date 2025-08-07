Classes begin at Milestone

Milestone School and College in Uttara resumed its academic activities for the students of class nine to twelve yesterday following the July 21 deadly air force jet crash.

The regular classes began since morning, followed by group counselling and mental wellbeing sessions over the past two days, said Shah Bulbul, public relations officer of the institution.

"We are communicating with the guardians of the junior classes alongside providing counselling. We hope that academic activities of the others classes will also resume soon," he said.

Apart from academic activities, psychosocial counselling will continue for the next two to three months to help students cope with the trauma, Bulbul said.

Earlier on August 3, Milestone School and College reopened on a limited scale after 12-day closure, aiming to support students' mental well-being in the wake of the plane crash that left the campus into mourning.

"The entire campus has been grieving since the July 21 plane crash. At this moment, our priority is the psychological recovery of our students and bringing them back to regular life," Principal Mohammad Ziaul Alam had said after reopening the institution.

At least 34 persons, mostly students, were killed and more than 150 others injured after an Air Force jet crashed on the campus on July 21. Following the tragic crash, the authorities had announced the closure of the institution.