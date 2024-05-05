Bill to replace ordinance on National Primary Education Academy placed in JS

The National Primary Education Academy Bill, 2024 was placed in Parliament today aiming to make a new law instead of an Ordinance.

State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Rumana Ali placed the Bill and it was sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education for examination.

The committee was asked to submit its report within 20 days.

Now there is National Primary Education Academy (NEP) in Mymensingh. It is established under an Ordinance. Now it is being brought under a separate new law.

According to the objective of the Bill, National Academy of Primary Education is a national level training and research institute under the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education located in Mymensingh.

In 1978, this institution was established under the name of Academy for Fundamental Education under the Ministry of Education.

The institution was renamed as National Academy of Primary Education in 1985 and it is functioning as a statutory body from October 1, 2004.

One of the responsibilities of this academy is to organise various short-term trainings including basic training for about five lakh field level teachers under the Directorate of Primary Education, conduct research to improve the quality of primary education, provide basic training for teachers held in PTIs, prepare resource books and instructor guides for trainees, Conducting examinations with academic supervision of basic training and issuing certificates to successful trainees.