Wed Apr 3, 2024 08:17 PM
Last update on: Wed Apr 3, 2024 08:20 PM

247 ‘inappropriate’ school names changed

The government today renamed 247 primary schools as their names had inappropriate connotations.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a gazette notification in this regard, signed by Mohammad Kabir Uddin, deputy secretary of the ministry.

Some of the schools which went through the renaming process are Sapmari Government Primary School in Dewanganj, Jamalpur, changed to Udoyon Government Primary School; Mathabhanga Primary School in Nilphamari to Medhakunj Primary School; Fokirer Hat Primary School in Kurigram to Dhansiri Primary School; Golakati Primary School in Gaibandha to Anand Bazar Primary School; Dakatir Bari Primary School in Sylhet to Shahjalal Nagar Primary School.

The notification said that these names were changed following the 'Government Primary School Naming and Existing Name Change Policy-2023'. It also mentioned that this order would come into effect immediately.

