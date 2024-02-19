What’s happening in Gaza is genocide

Says PM in Munich

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged world leaders to stop the genocide in Gaza.

"Bangladesh has always stood against genocide. What is happening in Gaza, I feel, is a genocide. So, we never support it," she said in an interview with Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2024 on Saturday.

The PM said the Palestinian people have the right to live and have their own state. "So, we should help them, and stop this invasion and war."

She called upon the international community to extend support and help to the children, women, and people of Palestine who are suffering.

At this time, she cited that Bangladesh has already sent some assistance for them.

Regarding a planned Israeli operation in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza strip, Hasina said Bangladesh never supports such an offensive.

"There is a two-state theory in the 1967 UNO resolution. It should be implemented."