Washington values ties with Dhaka, New Delhi

The United States has said they value their relationship with both Bangladesh and India and will continue to work together on the shared interests.

"We value our relationship with both Bangladesh and India. We will continue to work with the governments of the two countries to pursue our shared interests, including to ensure a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region," said Matthew Miller, spokesperson for US Department of State.

He made the remarks when a questioner wanted to know about the so-called "India Out" campaign in the region at a press briefing in Washington on Monday.

"So, we are aware of the reports of this campaign. I'm obviously not going to comment on any individual consumers' decisions, whether it's in Bangladesh or anywhere around the world," Miller said.

Talking to reporters recently after a US delegation's Bangladesh visit, Foreign Minister Mohammad Hasan Mahmud said there is willingness from both sides -- US and Bangladesh -- to work together and they want to create a new chapter in their relations.

"We also want to begin a new chapter of relations with them," he said, adding that the people will benefit through strengthening the relations.

Eileen Laubacher, special assistant to the US president and senior director for South Asia, US National Security Council; Michael Schiffer, USAID assistant administrator, Bureau for Asia; and Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, had a three-day visit to Bangladesh recently.

Responding to a question on Prof Muhammad Yunus, Miller said, "You have heard me speak before about the US government's concerns surrounding the cases against Muhammad Yunus, including that they could represent a potential misuse of Bangladesh's laws to harass and intimidate him."

The spokesperson said Ambassador Peter Haas simply reiterated those comments, acting in his capacity as the US government's highest-ranking representative in Bangladesh.