Washington keen on working closely with Bangladesh

Haas tells foreign minister

Washington is looking forward to work closely with Bangladesh to advance the mutual interests, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said yesterday after his first meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

"I had a meeting today [yesterday] so that we could talk about future of our relations and how we work together on the issues of mutual interests such as climate change, expanding business opportunities, and Rohingya," Haas told reporters after the meeting at the foreign ministry.

His meeting is significant given that the US was critical of the government about elections. Washington and its allies said Bangladesh's two previous national polls in 2014 and 2018 were mired with irregularities.

In May last year, Washington also announced a visa policy saying that those undermining democratic elections in Bangladesh will be denied visas.

The US said the January 7 elections were not free or fair. It, however, spoke of continuing the relationship on trade and other areas of mutual interests.

Yesterday, Haas did not take any questions from journalists. The foreign minister elaborated on the meeting later.

Asked if they discussed the elections, Hasan said the US envoy did not speak about it, but he thanked the US for sending several election observers.

He alleged that the BNP created anarchy and set fire to trains that led to killing of people. The voter turnout in the national polls was about 42 percent, but it could have been at least 10 percentage point higher if there was no fog and cold, he added.

"Different countries have different opinions on the elections, but the main thing is the US wants to work with the new government."

The minister said Haas agreed to deepen the bilateral relationship and diversify trade and investment; work together on combating fanaticism and militancy like they did in the past.

Talking about his meeting with EU Ambassador Charles Whiteley, Hasan said they discussed European investment in the Special Economic Zones and the funding from the European financial institutions.

"I said that the Rohigya crisis has been almost forgotten because of the other crises like the Ukraine and Palestine, but that should not be the case. The Roingya should be provided support before they are repatriated with their full rights of citizenship," the minister said.

Whiteley said he spoke of boosting the relations in the areas of trade and investment, climate change, Rohingya crisis.

He said the EU and Bangladesh will very soon start the negotiation on the Partnership Cooperation Agreement.