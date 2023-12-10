Diplomacy
Staff Correspondent
Sun Dec 10, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 10, 2023 03:58 AM

Diplomacy

UNSC resolution: Bangladesh votes for ceasefire in Gaza

13 nations in favour, UK abstains, US vetoes
Bangladesh is one of the more than 100 countries that co-sponsored the UN Security Council resolution on the ceasefire of Israel's war on Palestine.

Palestine's Deputy Permanent Observer to the UN in New York, Ambassador Majed Bamya, shared the information on his X (formerly Twitter) yesterday.

Of the 15 members of the UN Security Council, 13 voted for the resolution, the UK abstained, and the US vetoed the resolution.

The United Arab Emirates put forward the resolution at an emergency meeting on Friday morning in New York to discuss the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

This followed Wednesday's urgent letter by UN Secretary-General António Guterres—one of the most powerful tools at his disposal—urging the body to help end carnage in the war-battered enclave through a lasting humanitarian ceasefire.

The resolution tabled late afternoon in the chamber calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire was vetoed by the United States.

The resolution, which failed to pass, took note of the Secretary-General's invocation of Article 99, expressed grave concern over the "catastrophic situation" in Gaza, and emphasised that both Palestinian and Israeli civilians must be protected.

