UN expresses concern over political violence

US urges probe into Oct 28 clashes

BNP activists and police personnel in riot gear face to face on the VIP Road during yesterday’s clash centring the party’s rally in front of the BNP headquarters in Nayapaltan on October 28, 2023. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Expressing concern over the ongoing violence ahead of the upcoming general election, the United Nations and the United States today called on political parties in Bangladesh to refrain from violence or the use of excessive force.

As of yesterday morning, "at least 11 people died" in connection with the protests in many parts of the country. The victims include two policemen, "six opposition party members, and two bystanders", said a statement from the UN Human Rights Office.

On October 28, opposition protesters allegedly attacked the residences of the Chief Justice and other judges, and approximately 30 journalists were assaulted by protesters and masked individuals riding on motorcycles, who are thought to have been ruling party supporters, it mentioned.

In responding to the protests, police have reportedly attacked protesters with rods, batons, rubber bullets, and sound grenades. They have also raided the homes of opposition activists across the country, indiscriminately arresting and detaining hundreds, including the activists' family members, the statement added.

It also urged the police to ensure that force is only used when strictly necessary and, if so, in full compliance with the principles of legality, precaution, and proportionality.

On October 30, the head of the opposition BNP, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, was arrested and charged under the Explosive Substances Act in connection with the alleged arson attack on the Chief Justice's residence. He remains in detention. Several other senior opposition leaders are reported to have gone into hiding for fear of arrest, the statement also said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised the importance of respecting the right to free expression and peaceful assembly, said his spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, in response to a question at Monday's regular briefing in New York.

On the same note, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said, "We urge the government to observe the greatest restraint to curb political tensions at this critical time and to take steps to ensure that human rights are fully upheld for all Bangladeshis before, during, and after the elections."

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller yesterday said they encourage Bangladeshi authorities to thoroughly investigate the incidents surrounding the October 28 BNP rally and hold those responsible for the violence accountable.

"The reported killing of a police officer, a political activist, and the burning of a hospital and buses are unacceptable, as is violence against civilians, including journalists," he said at a briefing in Washington.

"The holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone -- voters, political parties, the government," he said in response to a question.