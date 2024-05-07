UK to provide technical assistance to Bangladesh

The UK will provide technical assistance to Bangladesh to strengthen trade policy capability and implement reforms that will help the country tackle economic challenges and graduate successfully from LDC status by 2026.

UK Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit, will announce a new trade policy project with Bangladesh towards this end, according to a statement of the UK High Commission in Dhaka.

On the first day of her visit today, Trevelyan called on Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Aviation Minister Col (Retd) Faruk Khan, and Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman.

Tomorrow, she is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

The UK high commission said Minister Ann-Marie Trevelyan will strengthen UK-Bangladesh modern economic, security and migration partnership.

She will also announce new UK funding of £12 million ($15 million) for humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar.

She will also discuss UK-Bangladesh migration cooperation, trade and economic ties, and the UK's support to the Rohingya refugee response.

The minister will also meet business leaders, humanitarian actors, and climate experts in meetings with civil society organisations and political leaders.

She will recognise the importance of democracy and human rights as foundations for long-term growth and prosperity.

Minister Trevelyan will also announce new UK support to equip and empower youth and vulnerable groups in Bangladesh to engage in climate action.

"I'm pleased to be back in Bangladesh with our new trade policy project marking an important step forward towards closer UK-Bangladesh collaboration, boosting our economic ties."

"We remain steadfast in our support for the Rohingya in Myanmar and Bangladesh, and will provide £12 million of new humanitarian assistance, to increase access to clean water, healthcare, shelter, and protection services for Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh."