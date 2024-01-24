UK high commissioner, FM discuss strengthening ties

UK High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke today said the UK will continue to engage constructively with Bangladesh and its political parties on democracy and human rights issues.

She said this while talking to reporters following a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at the foreign ministry today.

She also put emphasis on working together to strengthen ties between the two nations.

During the meeting with the foreign minister, she also discussed how to work together on challenges like climate change, migration, and welfare of the Rohingya refugees, Sarah Cooke said.

The British high commissioner said they also discussed trade and investment issues and ways to strengthen the security partnership between the two countries.

Talking to reporters, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said they discussed multidimensional aspects of bilateral relations between the two nations.

"We have been working on climate change with the UK for a long time. We will widen the extent of our relations," he said.

The most important aspect regarding the Rohingya crisis is repatriating them with citizens' rights, he said, adding that the UK has been supporting Bangladesh sincerely since the beginning of the Rohingya crisis, and will continue to do so.

Asked if he discussed extraditing convicted BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman from the UK, Hasan Mahmud said, the government wants to make sure that every convict's verdict is implemented.

"The government will do everything possible at an appropriate time regarding Tarique Rahman's issue," he said.

The government has been trying to bring back Tarique Rahman, but it all depends on the UK government, the minister said.