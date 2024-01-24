‘Will work together to strengthen UK-Bangladesh ties’

British high commissioner tells foreign minister

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke today laid emphasis on working together to strengthen the ties between Bangladesh and the UK.

During her meeting with Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she also discussed how they can work together on challenges like climate change, migration and welfare of the Rohingyas.

The British high commissioner said they also discussed trade and investment issues and ways to strengthen the security partnership between the two countries.

She said they will continue to engage constructively with the government of Bangladesh and political parties on democracy and human rights issues.