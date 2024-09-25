Touhid meets Jaishankar, talks about better ties

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain discussed issues of mutual interest with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday evening in New York.

This was the first high-level interaction between Bangladesh and India since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5.

On the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, Touhid and Jaishankar engaged in talks about strengthening the long-standing ties between the two neighbours.

Bangladesh's foreign ministry in an X post yesterday said the meeting focused on the partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar tweeted, "Had a meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain of Bangladesh in New York this [Monday] evening. The conversation focused on our bilateral ties."

Bangladesh's ties with India got strained after the interim government, headed by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, took office last month.

The chief adviser had written to India for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the meeting could not be held as Modi was scheduled to leave New York before Yunus' arrival there on September 23.

Before leaving Dhaka for New York on Saturday, Touhid said Bangladesh would try to advance the bilateral relationship with India through defusing any tension that might have developed.

There were talks about the extradition of Hasina who fled to India August 5. Law Adviser Asif Nazrul last week said the interim government would take steps to extradite her as the prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal requires it.

Sharing water of common rivers and border killings are some of the issues which have been repeatedly raised by Dhaka during talks with India.

Touhid said acknowledging problems is important for addressing them and Dhaka will try to resolve the tension and maintain working relations.

There were media reports that Modi was not meeting Yunus as New Delhi did not like the comments made by some Bangladeshi political parties and the interim government on Dhaka-Delhi relations.

Asked about this, Touhid said there were also comments from some Indian leaders which Dhaka might not have liked. Similarly, India might not like some comments from Bangladesh.

"However, these are not major issues. We cannot change our neighbours, and we can only coexist with good relationship."