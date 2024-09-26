Help build a new Bangladesh

Yunus urges foreign friends at UN to support country’s new journey

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus introduces Mahfuj Alam and Aysha Siddique Tithi, coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, to the audience at an event of the Clinton Global Initiative at New York’s Hilton hotel on Tuesday. Former US president Bill Clinton is seen applauding. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has sought support from foreign friends for Bangladesh's new journey towards a happy and prosperous future.

"Our job is to clean it up and reform it. We need to make a good start. We need the support from all of you to make that happen," he said while addressing a reception on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters on Tuesday evening (New York time), reports UNB.

He said the interim government does not want to miss the opportunity to build a new Bangladesh.

Around 200 representatives of countries and territories attending the UNGA was at the event hosted by Bangladesh marking the 50th anniversary of the country's UN membership.

Prof Yunus and renowned photographer Shahidul Alam jointly unveiled two books that depict events of the student-led mass uprising, which led to the fall of Awami League regime after 15 years in power.

Recalling the sacrifices made by the students and people during the uprising, Prof Yunus said the people are united today. "We don't want to disappoint them."

He said the students invited him to lead the interim government until the elections are held following reforms. "It is a very significant year for us …"

At an event of the Clinton Global Initiative 2024, Prof Yunus shared the stage with former US president Bill Clinton where he introduced two young people, including his special assistant Mahfuj Alam, and lauded their role during the uprising.

With Clinton standing beside him, Prof Yunus said, "It is amazing…the way they speak, the language I have never heard. They speak about the world, they speak about the country, they want to build themselves, and they are ready to make that happen.

"So, please help them, support them. So that their dreams come true. And, this is a responsibility we take together. And, you will be with us," he said holding Clinton's hand.

As the two young people went on the stage, Prof Yunus said they shook the entire country with their speeches and their commitment. "They said 'you can kill us, but we are not giving up'."

When they speak and the language they use inspire young people across the world, he said, adding, "Let's give them a big applause. They are the ones creating the new version of Bangladesh. Let's wish them all success."

Pointing at Mahfuj Alam, Yunus said this young man is known to be the brain behind the uprising even though he repeatedly denies it and says there were many others with him.

The Nobel laureate said the young people should lead the way as the old are becoming old-fashioned.

Clinton said, "A few people on this planet have done as much to change the lives of ordinary people who would never have had access to credit.

"You're the only old guy I know who was ever drafted for this eminent position by the young people of a country," he said.

"That's because he has succeeded in doing what we all must do: we all have to stay in the future business."

Yunus, in turn, thanked Clinton for believing in him in his early days, and for standing by him despite criticism at the time for promoting a Bangladeshi economist's ideas in America.

Their friendship dates back to the 1980s, when Clinton, then governor of Arkansas, invited Yunus to visit and share his approach to alleviating poverty through small loans.

Stating that he was very proud of Prof Yunus and grateful for his leadership, the former US president said all should wish Bangladesh well and do what they can to support them.

The press wing of the Chief Adviser's Office said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of opening "a new page" on Dhaka-Rome relationship.

She made the remarks when she met Prof Yunus in New York on Tuesday.

Meloni said Italy would support the Yunus-led interim government to carry out vital reforms in key sectors.

"You can count on us…let's try to open a new page in our relationship," she added.

Prof Yunus urged Meloni to formalise migration from Bangladesh, paving the way for the entry of more Bangladeshis in Italy through legal channels and cutting risky illegal migration.

Meloni agreed, saying both nations should work together to stop illegal migration and conduct training for people planning to work in Italy.