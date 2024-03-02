Protecting Rohingyas: Don’t repeat mistakes of the past

UN rights chief urges int’l community

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has appealed to the international community not to repeat the failings of the past in protecting the Rohingya community in Myanmar's Rakhine State which has spiralled further in violence since November.

"After suffering decades of systematic discrimination, repression, forced displacement, and other serious human rights violations, the Rohingya today remain essentially imprisoned in villages and internment camps," he said while addressing the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva yesterday.

He said more than a million continue to languish in refugee camps in Bangladesh, and in Myanmar, they continue to be denied citizenship rights and free movement, and there is currently no prospect for safe and sustainable return.

Türk said since November, amid communications blackouts, sources indicated that nearly 200 people have died in Rakhine, of which at least 50 were Rohingya. Over 150,000 people fled their homes seeking safety – most Rohingya, however, are not allowed to flee.

"Just yesterday [Thursday], military naval vessels shelled a market in Rakhine's capital of Sittwe, reportedly killing at least 16 civilians and injuring over 80 others. This violence impacts every community, many of which are still reeling from last year's Cyclone Mocha," he said.

"In Rakhine State, we have heard reports that displaced Rohingya youth are being offered money, food, and even citizenship if they join the ranks of those who displaced them years ago. They are threatened with punishment if they refuse. And reports of forced recruitment, including child recruitment, have already proliferated among many warring parties.

"Military-imposed movement restrictions have almost completely disrupted the delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid. Homes have been burned down. Supply routes connecting Rakhine to other parts of Myanmar have been closed, creating an acute food shortage and significant price hikes. Most families are now surviving on one meal a day."

"Up to 5,000 Rohingya undertook perilous boat journeys last year in their search for safe haven. Hundreds of others have been detained as they seek to escape to other parts of Myanmar," Türk added.

He said his office has received multiple credible reports that hundreds of Rohingya fleeing violence are being prevented from entering Bangladesh. I appeal to all Member States to ensure international refugee protection to people fleeing persecution and conflict in Myanmar.

Four years ago, the International Court of Justice called on Myanmar to halt any activities that could violate provisions of the Genocide Convention. It ordered that the authorities protect Rohingya communities, preserve evidence of wrongdoing against them, and create conditions conducive to a safe, dignified, and voluntary return to their places of origin.

"Yet, the military continues to engage in the same callous, heavy-handed behaviour. This Council must act on these alarming warning signs."