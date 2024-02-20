PM returns home from Munich

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Dhaka yesterday morning after wrapping up her three-day official visit to attend Munich Security Conference-2024.

A regular flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:00am.

The flight departed from München Franz Josef Strauss Airport, Munchen, Germany around 09:08pm (local time) yesterday.

The premier arrived in Munich on February 15 in her first official visit since assuming office after winning the 12th parliamentary election.

During her stay in Munich, Hasina attended the opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference and held meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

The premier had bilateral meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and former Prime Minister of UK and current Minister of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Lord Cameron and German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze also called on the prime minister.