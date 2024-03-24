PM calls for global action amid Gaza crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep concern today over the ongoing violence in Gaza perpetrated by Israeli forces, criticising the lack of effective intervention from the international community to halt the tragic events.

The prime minister made the comments during a meeting with Lt General Jebreel Alrjoub, the secretary general of the Fateh Movement of Palestine, at the Gono Bhaban.

Following the meeting, PM's Spokesperson M Nazrul Islam briefed the media, stating that the prime minister reiterated Bangladesh's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Nazrul said the prime minister strongly condemned the indiscriminate killings of civilians, including women and children, as well as the targeting of hospitals by Israeli forces.

The PM also extended her condolences to the families affected by the violence and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Highlighting Bangladesh's humanitarian efforts, she mentioned the country's provision of relief assistance to Palestine on two occasions through Egypt.

"I always raise my voice in international forums for the Palestinian people whenever I get a chance," the PM was quoted as saying.

Recalling the historic visit of Yasser Arafat to Bangladesh in 1997 during the Awami League regime, the prime minister emphasised the need for solidarity within the Muslim Ummah to support the Palestinians.

She called for the implementation of the UN resolution designating East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

The prime minister came down heavily on the human rights organisations for their stance to remain mum regarding the attack of Israeli forces in Gaza.

"This is one kind of hypocrisy," she said.

Fateh Movement leader Lt General Jebreel Alrjoub thanked the prime minister for her unconditional support to the Palestinians and speaking strongly for them in international forums.

"The war [in Gaza] must be stopped immediately and the International community should take quick steps for this," he was quoted as telling the PM.

He mentioned that an acute crisis of food is prevailing in Gaza and the people are starving.

"Food assistance is urgently needed there," he said.

Alrjoub underscored the importance of unity among Arab nations to effectively address the Israeli aggression, pointing out that regional stability and global peace are at stake.

He thanked Bangladesh for expending its support to South Africa's application against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning Israel's violation of the Genocide Convention regarding the Palestinians in the occupied Gaza Strip.

He also handed over a letter of Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas to PM Hasina.