Moscow against any sanctions from US, West

Says Russian ambassador to Bangladesh

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy yesterday said they are against any "illegal actions" – sanctions or others – taken by America or other western countries against a country.

"We are against any illegal actions … We will be against any sanctions or steps here," he said at an event titled "Talks with Ambassadors", organised by the Swadhinata Sangbadik Forum at the Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, reports UNB.

He hoped that nothing like that would come but they would hold discussions on how to assist Bangladesh if sanctions are imposed.

"Russia recognises sanctions only when imposed by the UN Security Council."

The comments came at a time when the US has been calling for free and fair polls in Bangladesh.

In May, Washington also announced a visa policy, saying those undermining the election will be denied US visa. Earlier in 2021, it imposed sanctions against Rab and seven of its officials.

US and Russian officials also exchanged statements and counter-agreements over the Bangladesh polls.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a weekly briefing in Moscow on November 22 said the US and its allies attempted to influence Bangladesh's internal political process, "ostensibly under the banner of ensuring transparency and inclusiveness".

At a briefing in Washington on Wednesday, John Kirby, US national security council coordinator for strategic communications, however, described Russia's statement as "classic Russian propaganda".

"I'll just tell you that it's absolutely false, and the Russians know it's false."

He said the US wants what the people of Bangladesh want -- free and fair polls -- and will continue to work with all sectors of the Bangladeshi society to ensure that democracy is upheld.

Mantytskiy, about the Indo-pacific, said the concept of a "free and open Indo-Pacific region" promoted by the US has destructive potential rather than a unifying one.

"Its true goal is to divide the states of the region into 'interest groups' such as QUAD and AUKUS, and weaken the multilateral principles of the regional system of interstate relations in order to establish its own dominance."

The regional architecture should be built on the principles of indivisibility of security, rule of international law, non-interference in internal affairs, peaceful settlement of disputes, and non-use or threat of force.

"Unfortunately, we have recently witnessed persistent attempts by extra-regional forces to reformat the existing order to fulfil their own narrow, selfish objectives," he said.

About bilateral relations, he said Bangladesh is Russia's second largest trade partner in South Asia after India. Even the Covid-19 pandemic could not hinder it in 2021 and the trade volume reached a historic height of $2.97 billion.

"The trade faced setbacks due to sanctions against Russia, but it is now going up again," he said, adding, "Russian companies are ready to participate in various joint projects in Bangladesh, in sectors such as ICT, pharmaceuticals, space, geological research, and maritime, railway and air transport."