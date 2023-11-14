Japanese ambassador calls on RCC mayor

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori paid a courtesy call on Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton in the city this afternoon.

The meeting was held in the mayor's office room at Rajshahi Nagar Bhaban around 4:15pm, reports our Rajshahi staff correspondent.

Various issues were discussed during the meeting, the Japanese ambassador told reporters after the meeting.

"We came to Rajshahi after 14 years. Our new journey with Rajshahi started today. I hope we can work on different things," he said.

The ambassador highly appreciated the green, clean, and decorative Rajshahi city.

The RCC mayor told reporters that he shared a plan for building a smart Rajshahi city with the ambassador. "I hope the development plans will be implemented in phases," he said.

"Today marks the beginning of a new journey in our relationship. We can do a lot of development work together," the mayor said.

"Japan is an old friend of Bangladesh. Our relationship with them since independence has been very cordial and cooperative. They also work with us on various occasions. Japan has been cooperating with us in various fields, including the third terminal of Dhaka International Airport, and Matarbari Coal Power Plant," he added.

Earlier, the Japanese ambassador was welcomed through a ceremony. A video documentary on the development activities was shown at that time.