Indian foreign secretary arrives in Dhaka on Wednesday

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday evening on a two-day official visit to discuss issues relating to finalise the schedule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming India visit.

Diplomatic sources told BSS today that Kwatra is expected to start his formal official engagements on Thursday.

The Indian foreign secretary is expected to call on Hasina on Thursday when he will hand over an invitation letter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to her regarding the premier's upcoming Delhi visit.

During his Dhaka visit, Kwatra will also call on Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and hold a meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit India in July. It will be her first visit to India after the national election in January.

During the visit, different bilateral and regional issues with special focus on Teesta Water Sharing agreement are expected to dominate the meeting.