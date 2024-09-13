India to work with interim govt

Says its external affairs ministry

India yesterday reiterated that it would continue to work with Bangladesh's interim government to fulfil the "shared aspirations" of the peoples of the two countries.

Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also responded to a series of questions relating to Sheikh Hasina's extradition and her current status in India, saying that "this is a hypothetical question and we do not answer this type of hypothetical question."

Jaiswal reiterated that Hasina came to India on August 5 on short notice and that he had nothing more to add to that at present.

Asked to comment on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's remarks during a recent interview with an Indian news agency that Hasina should remain silent when in India and that New Delhi should look beyond the narrative given by her, Jaiswal said, "The Indian high commissioner, during his meeting with the chief adviser, conveyed that India is willing to work with Bangladesh to fulfil the shared aspirations of the two countries. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh with our national priority."

"This is how we approach our engagement with Bangladesh," he added.

To a question about the Adani Power's agreement with Bangladesh Power Development Board for supply of electricity from the former's plant in Godda, Jharkhand, Jaiswal said, "It is a buyer-seller agreement between the two parties and it's for them to sort out the issues."

Asked about the fate of the India-Bangladesh friendship pipeline from Numaligarh in Assam to Parbatipur for supplying diesel, Jaiswal said the project is functional, adding that India has made certain proposals about extending the pipeline and is waiting for a response from the Bangladesh side.

Replying to a question about the revival of India-Bangladesh bilateral development projects, Jaiswal reiterated that the work on them would resume as soon as the law and order in that country stabilises and the Indian workers involved in them return.