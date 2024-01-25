India will always stand beside Bangladesh: Pranay Verma

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma yesterday said the friendship between the two countries will continue to grow as the shared sacrifices of 1971 Liberation War remain a constant inspiration driving the relationship forward.

"Bangladesh has a great development story to tell the world," he said while speaking at a function marking the 75th Republic Day of India in Dhaka.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury spoke as the chief guest at the event joined by cabinet members, political leaders, civil society members, business leaders, cultural personalities and senior journalists.

Verma said as they celebrate the 75th Republic Day of India, it is time for them to cherish their close friendship with Bangladesh and reaffirm their commitment that India will stand beside the people of Bangladesh in realising their vision of a stable, progressive and prosperous Bangladesh.

The envoy said these 75 years have been an extraordinary journey for India.

"In this journey, Bangladesh has been a close partner," he said.

A cultural event was also held where prominent singers performed.