India election: Hasina congratulates Modi on NDA alliance’s win

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a message congratulated her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 18th Lok Sabha elections, according to an official press release.

In the letter dated June 4, she said, "On behalf of the people of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartiest congratulations to you on the resounding victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 18th Lok Sabha elections."

As the leader of the largest democracy in the world, she said, "You carry the hopes and aspirations of the people of India."

"Your convincing victory is a testament to the trust and confidence that the people of India have reposed in your leadership, commitment and unwavering dedication to the country," she said.

The premier said she firmly believed that the friendly and close ties between the two countries would continue in all areas, as Modi started the journey with renewed mandates for a rare 3rd consecutive term.

"Let me assure you that Bangladesh, as a trusted friend of India, will continue to work together for the betterment of the people of the two countries as well as for a prosperous and peaceful region," she continued.

She conveyed her best wishes to the people of India for the continued peace, progress and prosperity.