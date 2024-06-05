India election results: Which party won how many seats?

Results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats have been released by the Election Commission of India -- with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 240 seats and the Congress 99, according to NDTV report.

Result of Beed constituency in Maharashtra -- where the Nationalist Congress Party [Sharad Pawar] candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane is leading the BJP's Pankaja Munde -- is still awaited.

Although there are 543 members of the Lok Sabha, counting was held for 542 seats after BJP's Surat candidate, Mukesh Dalal, was elected unopposed, the report said.

According to the results declared early today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead the government for a third term in a row. This is despite the fact that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) suffered crushing losses in three states in the Hindi heartland, and the election was fiercely contested and widely perceived as a referendum on Modi's popularity.

The BJP, whose candidates contested in the name of Modi, won in 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark and needing the support of allies in the party-led NDA for government formation, a far cry from the 303 and 282 seats it had won in 2019 and 2014, respectively, to have a majority on its own.

With support from key allies N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA crossed the halfway mark.

The Congress, which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, won 99 seats compared to 52 it won in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in Rajasthan and Haryana.

As the Samajwadi Party kept the INDIA bloc's morale high in Uttar Pradesh with 37 seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), another key member of the opposition alliance, won 29 seats in West Bengal, higher than its 2019 tally of 22. The BJP, which had won 18 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, won 12 seats.

The results did not throw up a landslide victory the BJP-led NDA had hoped for and what was projected by the exit polls.

More than 640 million votes were to be counted in the world's largest democratic exercise, conducted from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases.