India
Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 5, 2024 09:25 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 10:33 AM

Most Viewed

India

India election results: Which party won how many seats?

Star Digital Report
Wed Jun 5, 2024 09:25 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 5, 2024 10:33 AM
Photo: Reuters

Results for 542 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats have been released by the Election Commission of India -- with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning 240 seats and the Congress 99, according to NDTV report.

Result of Beed constituency in Maharashtra -- where the Nationalist Congress Party [Sharad Pawar] candidate Bajrang Manohar Sonwane is leading the BJP's Pankaja Munde -- is still awaited.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Although there are 543 members of the Lok Sabha, counting was held for 542 seats after BJP's Surat candidate, Mukesh Dalal, was elected unopposed, the report said.

Modi claims third election victory
Read more

News Analysis: ‘A victory that feels like defeat’

According to the results declared early today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lead the government for a third term in a row. This is despite the fact that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) suffered crushing losses in three states in the Hindi heartland, and the election was fiercely contested and widely perceived as a referendum on Modi's popularity.

The BJP, whose candidates contested in the name of Modi, won in 240 seats, falling short of the 272 majority mark and needing the support of allies in the party-led NDA for government formation, a far cry from the 303 and 282 seats it had won in 2019 and 2014, respectively, to have a majority on its own.

With support from key allies N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which won 16 and 12 seats in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, respectively, and other alliance partners, the NDA crossed the halfway mark.

The Congress, which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, won 99 seats compared to 52 it won in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in Rajasthan and Haryana.

As the Samajwadi Party kept the INDIA bloc's morale high in Uttar Pradesh with 37 seats, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), another key member of the opposition alliance, won 29 seats in West Bengal, higher than its 2019 tally of 22. The BJP, which had won 18 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections, won 12 seats.

The results did not throw up a landslide victory the BJP-led NDA had hoped for and what was projected by the exit polls.

More than 640 million votes were to be counted in the world's largest democratic exercise, conducted from April 19 to June 1 in seven phases.

Related topic:
India Electionindia election results 2024Lok Sabha Election 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

India sieves online deluge to stamp out disinformation in world's biggest election

1m ago
Modi claims third election victory

News Analysis: ‘A victory that feels like defeat’

10h ago

A humbled Modi needs allies, and answers to India's unemployment, inflation

1h ago

India election results 2024

19h ago

Deepfakes of Bollywood stars spark worries of AI meddling in India election

1m ago
|ভারত

ধ্রুব রাঠি: নরেন্দ্র মোদির ‘জনপ্রিয়তার ভীত’ নাড়িয়ে দিয়েছেন যিনি

'আমি জানি যাদের বিরুদ্ধে আমি কথা বলছি এটি পাহাড়ের বিরুদ্ধে এক লোকের কথা বলার মতো। কিন্তু আমি মনে করেছি এটা আমার দায়িত্ব'

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাজেট ২০২৪-২৫

কঠিন সময়ের আঁটসাঁট বাজেট

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification