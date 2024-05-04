Finance minister shares Bangladesh’s vision for clean, green energy transition

Finance Minister AH Mahmood Ali yesterday said building greater trust and confidence among countries could be key to leveraging enormous opportunities for cross border energy trade and attracting international finance in energy transition projects in South Asia.

Speaking at an SASEC knowledge event, the finance minister presented Bangladesh's vision for a clean and green energy transition.

While speaking as a panelist, he focused on building greater trust and confidence among South Asian countries to leverage their additional capacities in hydro, solar, and other non-fossil fuel sources to meet the region's growing energy needs sustainably.

The minister put emphasis on creating enabling environment for domestic and foreign investors to bring finances to bankable energy projects.

He sought ADB's support to this connection.

As 2024 ADB annual meeting progressed into its second day, Bangladesh's finance minister attended the SASEC knowledge event on "Financing the Clean Energy Transition in South Asia."