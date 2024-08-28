Erdoğan congratulates Yunus, offers Turkish assistance for flood victims

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made a phone call to Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today, congratulating him on his assumption as the head of the Interim Government.

During the call, President Erdoğan condoled the loss of valuable lives in the flood-affected areas of Bangladesh.

He said Turkey would provide humanitarian aid to the flood-stricken people.

Chief Adviser Yunus thanked the Turkish president, who is a long-time friend of the 2006 Nobel Peace laureate.

Yunus said he and the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan are members of a high-profile UN zero-waste forum.

He called for increased trade with Turkey and said Bangladesh would need Turkish investment in key sectors, including manufacturing, in which Turkey is a formidable global power.

President Erdoğan said he would soon send a high-powered delegation to Bangladesh in their efforts to help rebuild the country.

He invited the chief adviser to visit Turkey. Professor Yunus accepted the offer, saying he would visit the country at a convenient time.

The chief adviser also invited President Erdoğan to visit Bangladesh. He also accepted the offer.