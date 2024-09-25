DU seeks US assistance to build new dorm for female students

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmed Khan today sought financial support and cooperation from the United States to build a new residential hall for female students on the university campus.

He sought the cooperation when a four-member US delegation, led by Public Affairs Counselor of US Embassy in Dhaka Stephen F Ibelli, paid a courtesy call on him at his office on the DU campus.

The delegation members assured the DU VC of considering his proposal positively, said a DU press release.

Other members of the delegation are Scott Hartmann, Raihana Sultana and Jonatha Gomes of the US embassy.

DU pro-VC (academic) Professor Dr Mamun Ahmed, pro-VC (administration) Professor Sayema Haque Bidisha and Treasurer Professor M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest especially the possibilities of strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic and research programmes among the University of Dhaka and different universities in the US.

They also discussed various bilateral issues, including the establishment of American Corner at DU, the enhancement of Fulbright scholarship programme, entrepreneurship development programme, English language skills development programme and the leadership capacity building programme to strengthen the skills of DU students for their better employment.

The US delegation and DU authorities stressed the need for the exchange of teachers and students among DU and different universities in the US as well as exchange of data and information between the American Centre and DU.