Dhaka to boost trade, ties with Bangkok

Says Hasina after talks with Thai PM; two countries sign 5 deals

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being received by her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin at the latter’s office in Bangkok yesterday. Hasina, now on a six-day official visit to Thailand, had a bilateral meeting with Srettha. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said Bangladesh and Thailand have potential to strengthen cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, food security, tourism, public health, energy and ICT.

She was speaking at an official luncheon hosted by her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin at the latter's office in Bangkok yesterday.

Hasina said she discussed with the Thai prime minister bilateral and regional issues of mutual interests.

"We agreed to make all efforts to enhance our bilateral trade and encourage more interactions between the public and private entities of the two countries. Likewise, we must make all efforts to promote and facilitate bilateral investments," she said.

Addressing a joint press conference following her bilateral meeting with Srettha at the Thai Prime Minister's Office, Hasina said she called on Thailand to explore the possibility of investing in hospitals and medical facilities in Bangladesh.

She also sought Thai investments in Bangladesh's special economic zones and hi-tech parks.

"We discussed the possibility of cooperation on training and capacity building for Bangladeshi medical personnel," she said.

Five bilateral documents -- an agreement, three memorandums of understanding and a Letter of Intent -- were signed in presence of the two prime ministers following the meeting.

Hasina said Bangladesh sees Thailand as a very important and dynamic partner in its engagement with the vibrant economies of Southeast Asia.

The two leaders discussed measures to enhance the current volume of bilateral trade. They agreed to work together to achieve healthy two-way growth.

The Bangladesh premier said she assured her Thai counterpart of taking necessary measures to facilitate investment and ensure ease of doing business in Bangladesh.

"I proposed that Thailand should invest in our special economic zones and hi-tech parks, and that they should have one SEZ [Special Economic Zone], exclusively for Thailand," she said.

Noting that the two sides agreed to open negotiations on a Free Trade Agreement by 2024, Hasina said the commerce ministers of the two countries have signed a Letter of Intent on this issue.

To facilitate smooth contact between Thai and Bangladeshi officials, Dhaka and Bangkok signed the Agreement on Visa Exemption for Holders of Official Passports, the premier said, adding that the two countries already have an agreement on diplomatic passport holders.

"For Bangladesh, Thailand is a potential partner to engage in energy cooperation. The Memorandum of Understanding on Energy Cooperation was the second instrument signed to explore the potential of energy cooperation," she said.

Another MoU has been signed on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters.

"To benefit from Thai knowledge, experiences, and best tourism practices, we signed the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of tourism," Hasina said.

Regarding maritime connectivity, she said the two sides discussed the direct shipping route between Ranong Port and Chattogram Port.

Hasina said Bangladesh is following with great interest Thailand's flagship "Land Bridge" project.

The Bangladesh premier reached Bangkok on Wednesday on a six-day official visit to Thailand at the invitation of her Thai counterpart.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, an entourage member of the PM, yesterday said Bangladesh and Thailand have expressed willingness to work together to deal with the Rohingya issue as the two countries are sheltering Rohingyas.

He said this after the bilateral meeting between the two prime ministers.