Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden visits Bangladesh

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Goodwill Ambassador Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, along with the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell and UNDP Assistant Secretary General Ulrika Modeer, began their four-day official visit to Bangladesh today.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud warmly received the Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport this morning.

During the visit, the Crown Princess Victoria is expected to meet with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and attend an iftar-dinner programme to be hosted by the PM.

She will visit the Jute Diversification Promotion Centre in Dhaka, Khurushkul Ashrayan Housing Project Site in Cox's Bazar and various other development projects of the government of Bangladesh and UNDP in Dhaka, Khulna, Chattogram, Noakhali, and Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char.

This is the first visit of the crown princess to Bangladesh in the capacity as UNDP goodwill ambassador.

The purpose is to learn about the development journey of Bangladesh and study the progress and challenges in the implementation of the SDGs, focusing on climate, gender equality, the green and digital transition and the role of the business sector, said the Swedish Embassy in Dhaka yesterday.

The crown princess returns to Bangladesh almost two decades after her first visit in the country in 2005. She was appointed UNDP goodwill ambassador in October 2023.

The crown princess plays a key role in increasing awareness and engagement for the Sustainable Development Goals and a sustainable future where no one is left behind.

Sweden was one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh. In 2022, the two countries celebrated 50 years of bilateral relations.

Sweden's development cooperation with Bangladesh goes back to the time of independence in 1971.