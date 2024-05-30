Corruption saps economic grown, undermines democracy: Matthew Miller

In reference to the corruption allegations against former IGP Benazir Ahmed and former army chief Aziz Ahmed, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has said corruption saps economic growth, hinders development and undermines democracy.

During a media briefing at the State Department, he was asked if he could tell whether any US agency has found any of asset test in the US or any other country and whether the US has frozen such assets of Benazir Ahmed.

"So, with respect to the first question, I don't have anything to announce. With respect to the second, I'm aware of the allegations and the media reports that you referenced."

"We've been quite clear that we believe corruption saps economic growth, hinders development, destabilizes government, and undermines democracy," Miller said.

He said the US administration has made anti-corruption a core national security interest since the outset of this administration, and its detailed implementation plan for this strategy has been articulated at a number of senior levels.

He was also asked if he has any findings about Aziz, as the US imposed visa restriction recently and if the US will you take any action against the regime's top leadership.

"And as you know, we never preview sanctions or other actions that we might take," Miller said.

A journalist also referred the joint investigation by German-based DW and Sueddeutsche Zeitung and Sweden-based Netra News that revealed former and current members of Rapid Action Battalion routinely get deployed as UN peacekeepers and asked how concerned the US is as Rab has been sanctioned by the US, which funds significantly -- around 27 percent fund -- to the UN peacekeeping mission.

Miller said they are aware of these reports. Peacekeeping operations play an essential role in promoting international peace and security, and it is essential that peacekeeping personnel protect human rights.

"In accordance with the UN Due Diligence Policy, the UN relies on troop and police contributing countries to self-certify that they are not sending troops or police who are implicated in committing human rights violations or violations of international humanitarian law."