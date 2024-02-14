Diplomacy
Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 14, 2024 08:43 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 14, 2024 08:45 PM

Most Viewed

Diplomacy

Cases against Yunus may represent misuse of laws: US

Star Digital Report
Wed Feb 14, 2024 08:43 PM Last update on: Wed Feb 14, 2024 08:45 PM
Nobel Laureate Dr Yunus jailed for 6 months
File photo: Collected

The cases against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus may represent a misuse of the labour law to harass and intimidate him, the US said today.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a briefing on Monday when a journalist asked about his perspectives on the intrusion of at least 20 unidentified individuals who stormed two offices at the Grameen Telecom building.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"So, I would say regarding the multiple criminal cases filed against Dr Muhammad Yunus, we note that the labour case was tried with unusual speed," said Miller.

The Anti-corruption Commission has approved a charge sheet for additional cases. Those have drawn widespread condemnation from around the world, he said.

"We share the concerns voiced by other international observers that these cases may represent a misuse of Bangladesh's labour laws to harass and intimidate Dr Yunus."

"We worry the perceived misuse of labour and anti-corruption laws could raise questions about the rule of law and dissuade future foreign direct investment," Miller said.

He also said, "We encourage the Bangladeshi Government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Dr Yunus."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

আ. লীগ ছাড়া সবাই বিদ্যুৎ খাতে ক্যাপাসিটি চার্জ বন্ধ করতে চায়: সিপিডি

আওয়ামী লীগের সংসদ সদস্য তানভীর শাকিল বলেন, ‘জনগণের দাবি বিদ্যুৎ পাওয়া। তারা আর বিদ্যুতের জন্য অপেক্ষা করতে চায় না এবং উৎপাদন খরচ দেখতে চায় না।’

৪০ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

নতুন শিক্ষা ব্যবস্থা পরিবর্তনের পরিকল্পনা নেই: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification