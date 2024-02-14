Cases against Yunus may represent misuse of laws: US

The cases against Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus may represent a misuse of the labour law to harass and intimidate him, the US said today.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a briefing on Monday when a journalist asked about his perspectives on the intrusion of at least 20 unidentified individuals who stormed two offices at the Grameen Telecom building.

"So, I would say regarding the multiple criminal cases filed against Dr Muhammad Yunus, we note that the labour case was tried with unusual speed," said Miller.

The Anti-corruption Commission has approved a charge sheet for additional cases. Those have drawn widespread condemnation from around the world, he said.

"We share the concerns voiced by other international observers that these cases may represent a misuse of Bangladesh's labour laws to harass and intimidate Dr Yunus."

"We worry the perceived misuse of labour and anti-corruption laws could raise questions about the rule of law and dissuade future foreign direct investment," Miller said.

He also said, "We encourage the Bangladeshi Government to ensure a fair and transparent legal process for Dr Yunus."