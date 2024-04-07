Brazilian FM in Dhaka, talks with Hasan Mahmud today

Will meet PM Hasina, business leaders tomorrow

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira arrived in Dhaka this morning to discuss bilateral issues and strengthen trade and investment ties with Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen received Mauro Vieira at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka upon his arrival on two-day official visit.

The foreign minister of South America's most influential country will have a bilateral meeting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud in the afternoon.

The Brazilian minister will visit Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 this afternoon to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman before his meeting with Hasan Mahmud.

The meeting between the two foreign ministers will be held at state guesthouse Jamuna — scheduled to begin at 4:45 pm on Sunday.

The two countries are likely to sign an agreement on technical cooperation after the meeting.

The two foreign ministers will jointly brief the media on the outcome of the bilateral meeting.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu will also meet the Brazilian foreign minister at his place of residence.

Hasan Mahmud will host an iftar and dinner in honour of his Brazilian counterpart in the evening.

He will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gono Bhaban at 10:00am tomorrow.

After his meeting with PM Hasina, Mauro Vieira will visit Square Pharmaceuticals facilities and Beximco Industrial Park in Gazipur.

He is scheduled to deliver a lecture on Brazil's priority areas at G20 as the current chair at Foreign Service Academy at 3:00pm tomorrow.

The Brazilian foreign minister along with a business delegation will meet business leaders in Dhaka.

Country's apex trade body, FBCCI, will host an iftar and dinner in honour of the Mauro Vieira and Brazilian business delegation members tomorrow evening.

Brazil is keen to export beef to Bangladesh which will cost around Tk 500 per kg.

According to Brazil's export data, the South American country sold beef to 126 countries in 2023. China and Hong Kong continue to be the top two destinations for Brazilian beef exports.