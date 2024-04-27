Bangladesh envoy to UK wins 'Diplomat of the Year 2024'

Bangladesh's envoy to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, has received the 'Diplomat of the Year Award 2024' from globally eminent Diplomat Magazine.

British parliament speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle handed over the award to the Bangladesh High Commissioner on April 22 in London, said a press release today.

In 2023, the envoy was elected as the President of the Women Diplomacy Network in London, which brings together female ambassadors to the Court of St James's.

She also served as the first Vice President of the 133rd Assembly of the International Maritime Organization, elected in December 2023.

Tasneem had previously received the Diplomat of the Year Award in 2022 for her outstanding contributions to climate diplomacy in London before COP26.

The Diplomat Award of the Year is given annually by Diplomat Magazine UK to ambassadors who have made extraordinary contributions to diplomacy in the UK.

Based on voluntary nominations, votes come from UK-based diplomats representing over 180 countries with resident missions in London.