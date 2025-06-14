Diplomacy
Bangladesh concerned over Israeli attack on Iran

Bangladesh has unequivocally expressed its strong condemnation and deep concern over the latest Israeli military attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"This blatant act of hostility constitutes a clear violation of United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of international law and the sovereignty of Iran," said a foreign ministry statement yesterday.

It poses a serious threat to regional and global peace and security with far reaching consequences, it said.

Bangladesh calls upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint and refrain from any actions that may further escalate tensions in an already volatile region.

Bangladesh also urged the UN and the international community to act collectively in support of a stable Middle East, underscoring that diplomacy and mutual respect remain the only viable path to lasting peace, it added.

