Star Online Report
Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:53 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 09:59 AM

Airbus, Menzies Aviation keen to forge long-term partnership with Bangladesh

Representational photo: Reuters/file

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus and British aviation giant Menzies Aviation yesterday expressed their interest in establishing a long-term partnership with Bangladesh.

The two companies presented their offers during separate meetings with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at his hotel in London, according to a statement from the chief adviser's press wing.

"We have identified Bangladesh as a key priority country," said Airbus Executive Vice President Wouter van Wersch, adding that the company was keen to form a partnership with Bangladesh's national carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines and help make it profitable.

Van Wersch noted that Airbus, which supplies 800 aircraft annually, also possesses expertise in manufacturing helicopters and fighter jets.

The chief adviser said Bangladesh was open to proposals for modernising Biman's fleet but cautioned that any decision would take time.

"I am very eager to understand what can be done, what should be done. So, we will listen to you. But don't expect any decision soon. We have to look at everything in a very fresh way," he said.

Van Wersch said if Bangladesh opted to add Airbus aircraft to the Biman fleet, 85 percent of the funding could be arranged through Export Credit Agency (ECA) financing.

London-based Menzies Aviation expressed its willingness to compete with others to provide ground handling and air cargo services at the third terminal of Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport, leveraging its experience at over 300 airports in at least 65 countries.

"We would like to support Bangladeshi airports besides your national carrier," Menzies Executive Vice President Charles Wyley told Yunus.

Wyley added that the company would turn Dhaka into a training hub for a segment of its 65,000 global employees if awarded the ground handling contract.

"We are a proven British company, and we would like to offer our support," said Wyley.

