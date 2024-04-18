Won’t tolerate terrorists in Bangladesh

Says Rab Addl DG

There is no place for Kuki-Chin "militants," or any armed terrorists in Bangladesh, said Rab Additional Director General M Khurshid Hossain yesterday.

He made the remark while briefing the media at Bandarban Circuit House after inspecting the operation of joint forces against Kuki-Chin.

"Proletarian armed forces in the country's plains have laid down their arms and returned to normal life, while pirates of Sundarbans did the same as well. So there's still a chance for peace-loving people of the hills to return to their normal lives by surrendering," he said.

"If they want to convey information to us by any means, we're ready to negotiate with government for their surrender and return to normal life," added Khurshid.

Regarding the arrests of common people, he said, "If you go fishing in a pond, small fish also get caught in the net. The same thing happened here."