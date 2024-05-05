Woman found dead in Dhaka's Badda

Police recovered the body of a woman from a tinshed house in Badda's Satarkul area yesterday.

Police recovered the body of the woman, aged around 35, in the afternoon, said Mohammad Yasin Gazi, officer-in-charge of Badda Police Station.

He said the woman and a rickshaw puller Jamal, 43, identifying themselves as husband-wife, rented a tinshed room from Noor Hossain of East Podorida of Badda's Satarkul.

After hearing no sound from the room in the morning, the house owner went in and found the body lying on the floor. He then informed police.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police said efforts are on to identify the body.

Police are looking for the man who she was living with.