Upazila polls violence: Injured man dies in Sirajganj

A man who was beaten by his rivals on the day of first phase upazila parishad elections on May 8 died after five days in Sirajganj early today.

Deceased Md Abdul Alim, 52, of Belkuchi upazila, was a relative of defeated upazila election candidate Bodiuzzaman Fakir.

A case was filed with Belkuchi Police Station against seven people this morning. Police arrested three accused -- Chan Miah, Russel, and Abul Hossain and a local court sent them to the jail today, our Pabna correspondent reports.

Citing the case statement, Belkuchi Police Station's Officer-in-charge Md Anisur Rahman said that Abdul was attacked and beaten by his rivals on the evening of May 8 due to a dispute over the election and previous enmity.

"After the attack, the victim was receiving treatment at his home. As his condition deteriorated yesterday his family decided to take him to a Dhaka hospital. He died on the way around 3:00am," the OC added.

Bodiuzzaman alleged that the supporters of the elected chairman assaulted Abdul on the election day.

Police are investigating the incident and trying to arrest the other accused, said the OC.